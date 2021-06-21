Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 9,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 460,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.