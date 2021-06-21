Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $188,350.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $188,350.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 634,226,440 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.