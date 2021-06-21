ParallelCoin Trading 64.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 359.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $82,077.99 and approximately $50.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00409226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011276 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

