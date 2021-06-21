Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $346.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

