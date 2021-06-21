Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $280.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

