ParkinGo Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $573.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

