Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

