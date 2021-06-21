PARSIQ Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $65.73 million and $1.72 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00197038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00620282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

