Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,243,000 after acquiring an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,889,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Parsons by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSN opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

