Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0184

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $22,086.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00021569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00666851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00040567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00079974 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

