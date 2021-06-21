Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Patrick Industries worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.