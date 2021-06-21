Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

