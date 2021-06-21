PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Cap of $395,503.75

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, PegNet has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $395,503.75 and approximately $3,885.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,297.75 or 1.00494572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002739 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

