Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 1,167 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 94,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,619. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.