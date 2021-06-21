Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 3,785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.44. 376,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075,533. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.