Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 209,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 424,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 90,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 208,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,670,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

