Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $33.16 on Monday, hitting $2,435.38. 35,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,332.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

