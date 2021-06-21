Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 714.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.86. 38,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

