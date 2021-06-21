Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.24. 152,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,260,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

