Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,841 shares during the quarter. The Mosaic accounts for 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 402,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,807. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

