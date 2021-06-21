Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 9,374 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 223,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.