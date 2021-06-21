Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after buying an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

