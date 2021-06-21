PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.11

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 937672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 545,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

