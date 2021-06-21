Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,065 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $351.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

