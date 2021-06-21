Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 170,657 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 566.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 489,750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,501,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $56.50 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

