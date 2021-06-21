Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,770 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Cimpress worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $23,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $101.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.54. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

