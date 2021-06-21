Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 161,125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 962.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.