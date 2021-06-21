Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 4,452 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 264.4% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Equinix by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,037.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $822.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 180.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.58.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

