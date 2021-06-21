Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 623,661 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 493.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,661 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Silver Spike Acquisition worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,019,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

