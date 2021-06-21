Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 448.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of 360 DigiTech worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN opened at $43.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.