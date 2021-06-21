Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iQIYI worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $14.61 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

