Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $461.80 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

