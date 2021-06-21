Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $3,413,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

NYSE PAGS opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

