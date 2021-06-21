Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,872 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.