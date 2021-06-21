Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,428 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.35% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE EMD opened at $13.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.