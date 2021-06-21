Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.99 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.