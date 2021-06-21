Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,540 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Maxar Technologies worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

MAXR stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

