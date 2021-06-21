Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

