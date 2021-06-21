Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,934 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $34.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.65. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

