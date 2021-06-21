Peony Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $4,034.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001281 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 129.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,581,894 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.