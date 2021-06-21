pEOS (PEOS) Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $68.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

