PEPS Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $417.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $187,012.48 and approximately $417.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031047 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002962 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00160917 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,463,553 coins and its circulating supply is 45,223,383 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

