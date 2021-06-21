PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce sales of $17.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.54 billion and the highest is $18.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.05 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.