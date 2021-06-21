PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.59. 116,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.96. The company has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

