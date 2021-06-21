Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 3,825.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.28% of Perion Network worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.