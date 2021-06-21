Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 3,472 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

APD stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.62. 5,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,508. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

