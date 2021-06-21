Permanens Capital L.P. Buys 2,660 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.