Permanens Capital L.P. Buys 3,163 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $172.45. 109,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $313.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

