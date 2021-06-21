Permanens Capital L.P. Has $7.67 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.6% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. 182,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

