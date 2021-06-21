Permanens Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

